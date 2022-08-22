SAGE Foundation partners with Art of Living to train 10,000 low-income students

Shahani Academic and Global Empowerment Foundation (SAGE Foundation), the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) arm of The Shahani Group, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding ( MoU) with Sri Sri Rural Development Programme Trust, part of The Art of Living Foundation to provide certified online and offline training, for unemployed graduates, in the Banking and Financial Services (BFSI) sector.

According to the official statement, with this partnership, SAGE Foundation aims to train and place 10,000 low-income students in the BFSI sector over the next two years.

As per the statement, Sri Sri Rural Development Programme Trust will mobilize candidates and provide the infrastructure required for offline training, whereas SAGE Foundation will provide certified training to these candidates.

Further, the statement mentioned that in addition to the training, SAGE Foundation will also provide employment assistance to the trained candidates, for placement in the BFSI industry. The online training will be available for candidates from across India, while the offline training will be provided in Rajkot, Gujarat and Dharwad, Karnataka, the statement added.

“Studies have demonstrated that a large proportion of Indian graduates do not possess the skills necessary to be employable. We believe that this also contributes to our country’s unemployment problem, and we are committed to bridging this gap to ensure sustainable livelihoods for Indian youth,” Akhil Shahani, managing director, The Shahani Group, said while commenting on the partnership.

He further added that due to lack of required industry skills, the youth in India face difficulty in obtaining white collar jobs. “The economically-disadvantaged youth of our country also lack access to quality skill development training which, in turn, hampers their prospects of obtaining white-collar jobs that could help them support their families in a more stable manner. We hope to train and place about 10,000 low-income students over the period of next two years,” Shahani said.

