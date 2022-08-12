SAGE Foundation announces 75 scholarships for underprivileged youth

Shahani Academic and Global Empowerment Foundation (SAGE Foundation), the CSR arm of the Shahani Group, in collaboration with Thadomal Shahani Centre for Management (TSCFM),, has announced 75 scholarships to young, underprivileged people on the occasion of International Youth Day 2022. According to an official statement, the scholarships are meant to be offered to meritorious candidates from Mumbai and Pune.

Candidates can then enrol for TSCFM’s flagship professional diploma in banking, financial services and insurance programme (PDBFS) programme.

It further added that candidates between the ages of 19 to 26 years are eligible to apply for the scholarship. “Applicants should possess a graduate degree from a recognised institute,” the statement said.

“The SAGE Foundation wants to help unprivileged students their welfare and ensure that they have access to a good education, and have the opportunity to develop their skills and boost their employability,” Maya Shahani, chairperson, SAGE Foundation and Thadomal Shahani Centre for Management, said.

She further added that this is critical for a country such as India where, out of the 13 million people joining its workforce each year, only one in four management professionals, and one in 10 graduates are employable, according to the World Economic Forum.

“Moreover, the Covid-19 pandemic has increased youth unemployment rates in India, leading to nearly 74% of young people in the age group of 18-23 without access to higher education due to reasons such as lack of funds. Thus, our hope on this International Youth Day is to help address this employability problem in the best way that we can,” Shahani added.

The professional diploma in banking, financial services and insurance is designed as a 3 month programme, with a curriculum developed by industry experts, the statement said. “Upon successful completion of the programme, candidates receive certificate in business English and professional diploma in banking, financial services and insurance from Thadomal Shahani Centre for Management,” it added.

