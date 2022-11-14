Sage Foundation and TSCFM announce 100 scholarships on Children’s Day 2022

Shahani Academic and Global Empowerment Foundation (SAGE foundation), the CSR arm of the Shahani Group, in partnership with Thadomal Shahani Centre for Management (TSCFM) has announced 100 scholarships for underprivileged students on the occasion of Children’s Day. According to an official statement, students based in Mumbai and Pune can benefit from this initiative which will help them to enrol for TSCFM’s flagship programme, the 2-IN-1 Professional Diploma in Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (PDBFSI).

As per the statement, candidates between the ages of 19 to 26 years are eligible to apply for the scholarship, for which they should send an email to csr1@shahanigroup.com or call +91 9172293842. Applicants should possess a Bachelor’s degree from a recognised institute, the statement added.

“Education is one of the most powerful tools that can help affect positive change in society. On this Children’s Day, SAGE Foundation and TSCFM have announced these scholarships that are aligned with the theme for this year, ‘A Better Future for Every Child’. This initiative assumes even more significance in the context of India’s current challenges of high youth unemployment rates and lack of access to education due to insufficient funding. These merit-based scholarships will help youth from socio-economically disadvantaged backgrounds to build their careers in the BFSI Sector,” Maya Shahani, chairperson, SAGE Foundation, TSCFM said.

Further, Jugnu Dutta, VP Corporate Relations, Sage Foundation said that the organisation aims to build the career of one million low-income youth through this initiative and provide them with high paying white-collar jobs.

Additionally, the Thadomal Shahani Centre for Management will also offer support to the students in terms of grooming and preparation for recruitment interviews, the statement mentioned. The 2-IN-1 Professional Diploma in Banking, Financial Services and Insurance is a three-month programme, with a curriculum developed by industry experts that equips candidates with the right skills to meet evolving industry demands. Upon successful completion of the programme, candidates receive two qualifications – A certificate in Business English and Professional Diploma in Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (NSDC Accredited) – from Thadomal Shahani Centre for Management.

Furthermore, the statement mentioned that Thadomal Shahani Centre for Management has collaborated with the National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) that works under the aegis of the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE) for the PDBFSI programmes.

