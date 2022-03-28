S P Jain Institute of Management and Research launches AICTE-approved Executive Management Programme in Mumbai

Bharartiya Vidya Bhavan’s S P Jain Institute of Management and Research (SPJIMR ), has launched a post graduate programme in General Management (PGP-GM) for working professionals at its Mumbai campus. The programme has been approved by the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE).

The programme is designed for working professionals with over five years of experience and on completion of the weekend courses, candidates will be awarded AICTE approved Post Graduate Diploma in Management, (PGDM) or Executive Management Programme.

PGP-GM programme aims to create versatile professionals with a strong functional foundation and a general management perspective. The PGP-GM is also being offered to professionals in the Delhi-NCR region who can attend classes at the SPJIMR Delhi campus.

“Executives wishing to upskill and continue their learning journey do not constitute a single segment. Many executives desire to pursue a traditional post-graduate programme but are unable to travel and commit the large amounts of contiguous time required for modular programmes like the PGEMP. SPJIMR’s AICTE-approved weekend PGP-GM programme addresses this segment.” Preeta George, associate dean, executive education, said.

Read Also: IIT Mandi organizes workshop on mental health and Indian Knowledge System