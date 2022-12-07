RV University starts admissions for UG, PG programmes for academic yr 2023-24

Bengaluru based RV University has invited applications for admission to its undergraduate and postgraduate programmes across its six schools – School of Business, School of Economics, School of Computer Science and Engineering, School of Design and Innovation, School of Liberal Arts and Sciences and its newly launched School of Law. The admissions are open for the 2023-24 academic year.

According to an official release, candidates can apply through the online application available on the University’s website https://admissions.rvu.edu.in/. The eligibility criteria for the undergraduate programme is a 10+2 or equivalent completion certificate from CBSE, ISC, IB, Cambridge, State Boards and other government recognized boards. The selection criteria will be based on applicant’s performance in RV Scholastic Admission Test (RVSAT) and RV University’s selection process. RVSAT is the national-level entrance exam for all UG and PG programmes of RV University. The university provides merit scholarships for deserving students.

“At RV University, we offer an interdisciplinary, experiential learning environment, encouraging our students to pursue new knowledge while challenging the existing principles through critical and creative thinking. Our courses are designed to imbibe lifelong skills of effective communication, critical thinking and problem solving to help them prepare for the uncertain world,” Y. S. R. Murthy, founding vice chancellor, RV University, said.

Also Read: Spherion Solutions launches SkoodosBridge to help students find coaching classes

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn