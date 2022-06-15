RV University signs three MoUs, aims to enhance student exchange, research programmes

Bengaluru-based RV University has signed three memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Old Dominion University in the US, Teesside University in UK and Ziroh Labs to enhance student exchange and research programmes.

The partnership aims to provide international mobility by faculty and students for educational purposes, joint research activities, exchange of academic materials and publications, faculty mobility for research, lectures, and discussions as well as student mobility for study and research.

“It’s a great opportunity to be associated with global institutions and gain exposure to global benchmarks and best practices in academia. The international partnerships are a win-win situation for the academic institutions through such knowledge-sharing partnerships”, Y S R Murthy, vice-chancellor, RV University, said.

In addition to the international collaborations, RV University and Bengaluru-based Ziroh Labs have signed a pact for Academic Alliance Programs to improve quality of teaching and facilitate imparting practical skills to students from the School of Computer Science and Engineering as well as undertaking research and consultancy.

