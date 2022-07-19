RV University signs MoU with Bryant University for academic and research collaboration

RV University and Bryant University has came together to collaborate for academic and research initiatives. Furthermore, RV University has signed three other Memorandum of Understandings (MoUs) collaborations with global universities focussed on academic and research initiatives for its students and faculty.

“We are look forward to build Joint Business Programmes across MBA, EMBA, BBA and BCom along with global immersions for our students,” professor YSR Murthy, founding vice chancellor of RV University said. “We are committed to bringing a world-class learning experience for our students with such collaborations”, he added.

The partnership of RV University with Bryant University will facilitate student exchange programmes for research and academic study as well as exchange of faculty and research scholars. The two institutions will also be involved in joint research activities. The students will have an opportunity to apply for dual degrees and joint degree programmes such as an Executive MBA. The collaboration will also witness participation in seminars, symposia and various academic programmes that will be organised jointly. It will entail short-term and semester-long study abroad programmes as well.

“This initiative is an important part of Bryant’s 2030 Strategic Plan, which calls for comprehensive internationalization and a renewed commitment to global awareness and understanding. This agreement between our highly respected institutions advances that goal for faculty and students through intellectual and cultural exchange,” Rupendra Paliwal, provost and chief academic office, Bryant University said.

“The partnership with RV University will provide students with valuable opportunities in India and will help develop talent for U.S. multinational corporations as they continue to expand their presence in India. These opportunities further enhance the return on investment for a Bryant education, which is in the top one percent in the United States, according to a recent ranking by Georgetown University Center on Education and the Workforce (CEW),” Paliwal further added.

