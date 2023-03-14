RV University School of Law signs MoU with Seattle University

Bengaluru based RV University (RVU) has signed an agreement of collaboration with Seattle University (SU) in the U.S.A. The agreement enables law students from RVU to pursue higher studies in law at the Seattle University, School of Law and become a part of a global workforce, an official release said.

Two Memoranda of Understanding (MoU) to this effect were signed between Y.S.R. Murthy, vice-chancellor, RV University, Eduardo M. Peñalver, president, Seattle University and Anthony Varona, dean, School of Law, Seattle University recently. According to the release, one MoU provides for partnership in LL.M. programme while the other agreement provides for accelerated LL.M. Meanwhile, both MoUs seek to facilitate student exchange, faculty exchange, joint research, opportunities to attend conferences, lectures, and seminars, joint publishing projects and library exchanges.

Furthermore, under the MoU, two joint programmes will be offered to the students of RVU. One is the LL.M. pathway programme, which is a dual degree programme. Students enrolled in the five-year integrated law programme at RVU will be able to obtain an undergraduate degree in law from RVU and an LL.M. degree from Seattle School of Law in their chosen area of specialization within a span of five years.

In addition, five students from RV University will be awarded a 50% scholarship to pursue these joint programmes. The second agreement is for a student enrolled in the LL.M. programme at RVU. The student will have the opportunity to pursue a second LL.M. degree from Seattle University. At the end of two years, the student can get two LL.M. degrees, one from RV University and another one from Seattle University.

The total tuition fees is approximately $44,000 at Seattle University for 24 credits. With the scholarship, tuition would be around $22,000, the release mentioned.

“Seattle is a base for major tech giants in the world and offers many interesting learning opportunities for students. It has a sizable Indian population. This MoU is a further testimony of our commitment to bringing a world-class learning experience for our students,” Murthy said.