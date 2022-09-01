RV University launches Centre for Human Rights Studies

Bangalore-based RV University has announced the launch of its Centre for Human Rights Studies. According to an official satetemnt, Palagummi Sainath, an award-winning journalist and advocate of human rights in India inaugurated the new research centre.

P Sainath, in his addressal of the inaugural session of the new centre, stressed the need to see climate change as a basic issue of human rights and survival and cover it from the perspective of Climate Justice.

“Whether we look at the country in terms of socio-economic rights or media freedom, Preamble or Directive Principles, it is alarming to see how India is perceived and rated by reputed international agencies and institutions. However, it is encouraging to see that students today are conscious and socially aware about things happening around them, especially on topics like the growing inequality between the rich and the poor in India,” Sainath said.

He further added that students wish to stand up for their rights and are assertive about it. “We live in an exciting time and as the world is experiencing challenges,” he said. He also emphasised the need to protect and promote social, economic and cultural rights, the statement said.

“The Centre for Human Rights Studies (CHRS) will focus on the elimination of manual scavenging, extrajudicial executions in Manipur and other theatres of conflict, issues relating to torture and custodial violence, rights of persons with disabilities and climate justice,” YSR Murthy, vice chancellor, RV University said.

Murthy further added that CHRS aims to focus its efforts on the right to food, health and education, poverty, peace and conflict resolution, business and human rights, women’s reproductive rights, sexual harassment at workplace, maternal mortality, functioning of National Human Rights Institutions and abolition of death penalty.

The purpose of CHRS is to develop and advance the understanding of human rights law and its core issues among students to enable them to become socially conscious and just human beings, it added.

