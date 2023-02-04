RV University appoints AVS Murthy as chancellor, Nagraj as pro-chancellor

RV University (RVU) has announced the appointment of AVS Murthy as the chancellor and DP Nagaraj as the pro-chancellor, as per an official statement.

In Bengaluru, RV University’s board of governors took note of the resolution passed by RVU’s parent sponsoring body, Rashtreeya Sikshana Samithi Trust (RSST). The decision was made following the death of veteran educationist MK Panduranga Setty, former chancellor of RV University.

The statement further added that MK Panduranga Setty was conferred the Bharat Ratna Sir M Visvesvaraya Memorial Award in 2016 by the Federation of Karnataka Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FKCCI), Karnataka Rajyotsava Award, among others.

“We extend our warm greetings to A.V.S. Murthy and D.P. Nagaraj was appointed as the chancellor and pro-chancellor of RV University, ” YSR Murthy, professor, vice-chancellor, RV University, said.

RV university claims to offer undergraduate, postgraduate and PhD programmes in six academic disciplines. Furthermore, the university claims to have partnerships and collaborations with over 75 reputed foreign universities, institutions, and companies.