RV University allocates Rs 10 crore for merit scholarships in 2023-24

RV University (RVU), Karnataka based state private university, has allocated Rs 10 crores for merit scholarships for the academic year 2023-24. According to an official release, the scholarship aims to benefit 500 students pursuing undergraduate and postgraduate degree programmes at the university.

These include 100%, 50% and 25% scholarships for study in the first year and renewal of scholarships is based on maintaining merit, the release added. Students can apply for the scholarships for this year as admissions for the new academic session is open.

Nearly 200 B.Tech. students and 50 B.Sc. students in the School of Computer Science Engineering will benefit from these scholarships, besides 75 students pursuing five-year integrated B.A.LL.B. and B.B.A.LL.B. as well as LL.M. programmes in the School of Law, the release said. It added that the scholarships will further cover nearly 40 students each from the School of Liberal Arts and Science and School of Design and Innovation along with 80 merit scholarships for students in B.B.A, B.Com. and B.A. (Economics) programmes.

“Academic excellence has been at the core of our mission since 2021. We have constantly increased the scholarship funds over the years. These scholarships will help us in the task of producing next generation of leaders and contribute to nation building,” Y.S.R. Murthy, vice-chancellor, RV University, Bengaluru, said.

Furthermore, the release mentioned that the scholarships will be awarded on first come-first served basis. The scholarships are open to students from all state and central boards and other recognised institutions across India with a good academic performance. The amount will cover the cost of tuition fees, either in full or part. Students can register themselves on https://admissions.rvu.edu.in/ and learn more about the process by contacting the admissions team.

Meanwhile, the admissions for under-graduate, post-graduate and full-time/ part-time Ph.D. programmes are underway at the RV University. These scholarships are spread across RV University’s six Schools which include School of Business, School of Economics, School of Computer Science and Engineering, School of Design and Innovation, School of Liberal Arts and Sciences and School of Law.