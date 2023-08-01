Rural skill training requires a ‘makeover’.

By Pearl Tiwari

Skill training has emerged as a powerful route to employment and livelihood among India’s rural youth – proving once and for all that university degrees and the pursuit of ‘white collar aspirations, are often but a ‘pipe dream ‘that leads to unemployment for rural youth who’ve been convinced otherwise by India’s booming higher education sector. In fact, over 50% of Indian youth are not on track to have the education and skills necessary for employment by 2030, presenting the nation with a serious growth challenge and a missed opportunity to capitalise on its demographic dividend.

The primary culprit? The traditional education system in India which has not helped prepare first time job seekers for industry requirements. Similarly, university education focuses on imparting theory-based knowledge – with little opportunity for internships or on the job training for students. The result is a major skills gap. But whilst vocational skill training actually bridges this gap and is proven to provide lucrative careers, livelihoods and businesses to motivated youth, rural families continue to turn up their noses at training that will lead to ‘blue collar’ jobs and livelihoods – skill training clearly needs a make-over.

Reality

Reality on the ground

No one can tell the story better than Dinesh Chauhanfrom Kodinar, Gujarat. Coming from a farming family, his brothers held high hopes for him, and struggled to put him through both Bachelor and Masters of Arts degrees – but on completion, he simply couldn’t find a job his fate changed however when a chance Whatsapp message opened the world of skill training to him. He signed up for a three-month course in metal fabrication and on completion, promptly opened his own business. Today he earns Rs 60,000 per month and employs two people from his community.

Rural skill training provides a win-win-win situation in rural economies whereby opportunities are created for young rural youth, who largely don’t want to migrate away from their home community; trainees fill the skill and recruitment gap of local industries who struggle to find job-ready people to support the growth of their businesses; and aspiring entrepreneurs get the leg up they so desperately need to establish rural enterprises and provide niche products and services within their communities. Skill training changes the game for families in rural communities, primarily reliant on agriculture – providing off farm incomes and pathways out of poverty – and curbing the burgeoning problem of rural migration.

Perception change required

In rural Maharashtra, Sailee Bhaskar (name changed) has just completed HSC and her largely uneducated parents sit discussing her options for the future. Her mother is a house-help, and her father is a gardener and together they feel a degree in Accounting is the best way forward. With few other options in her periphery, Sailee agrees – even though she despises maths and failed accounting twice at school.“I heard you get a good salary in accounting,” she says. Mention ‘skill training’ in areas like beautician or food and beverage, and her parents give a blank, quizzical look…,

It’s a familiar story across India, where whispers spread of ‘good salaries’ and ‘steady jobs’ in key ‘white collar’ sectors, with ill-informed families making ill-informed decisions for the higher education of their kids. Of course every family wants something ‘better’ for their child, but the writing is on the wall –47% of graduates in India are frankly not suitable for any kind of industry role, thanks to a booming education industry that churns out thousands of graduates every year with worthless degrees.

Short term, skill based training, provides the perfect solution to many families – it requires a smaller, more affordable investment; offers shorter term courses; and puts trainees on the fast track to earning an income – one their families so desperately need.

But skill training requires a major grassroots effort to reposition itself as an attractive and lucrative option for young school dropouts and their families. This means feet on the ground in villages and communities to showcase alternative career options, provide informed information about local industry requirements and well-seasoned field workers and mobilisers who can convince the toughest father or steadfast mother that skill training is the way to go. It requires night meetings in the comfort zones of local families. And it requires role models – positive examples of young, successful rural youth who are thriving in their chosen jobs and vocations. It is no easy task, given the terrain of last mile reach, but this is the need of the hour.

Conclusion

India is a country of villages – a rich rural legacy of which we are proud of. Sadly however, the economic gains the country has made over the last decade have not trickled down to ‘Bharat’ – with people in rural areas suffering from poverty, unemployment, lack of access to services, poor infrastructure and few opportunities to create a brighter future.

Also Read Internshala partners with NSDC; aims to provide skill trainings to Indian youth

But skill training provides a key solution to many of these vast and complex problems – empowering hungry young minds with industry relevant skills that businesses in rural areas so desperately need. And at the end of the day, that translates into jobs, or viable businesses that help provide off farm incomes and lift rural families out of poverty. It is a path of promise, but only it was seen differently in the minds of the millions in ‘Bharat’.

The author is director, CEO of Ambuja Foundation. Views are personal.