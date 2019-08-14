RSS-affiliate to organise conclave on education policy, Bhagwat, Union HRD Minister Pokhriyal to attend

The conclave starting on August 17 will also be attended by education ministers of various states and vice-chancellors of universities, the organisers said.

An RSS-affiliated body will be organising a two-day mega conclave on the implementation of a new education policy, and Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat and Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank will attend it.

The Shiksha Sanskriti Utthan Nyas, which is a trust for the upliftment of education and culture, will organise a two-day mega education conclave titled ‘Gyanutsav’ on the premises of the Indira Gandhi National Open University premises, the RSS-allied organisation’s secretary Atul Kothari told reporters here.

Sharing the details of the event, Kothari said deliberations will be held on India-centric education system which emphasises on ethos, quality of education and character building of students.

Bhagwat will address the gathering on the theme ‘Indianess in Education’. Yoga guru Ramdev will also attend the conclave, he said.

Besides them Union Minister Jitender Singh will also attend the event.