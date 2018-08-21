RRB Recruitment 2018: Railways to reschedule exams after situation normalises in flood-hit Kerala

RRB Recruitment 2018.

Railways said today it will reschedule its exams for the posts of assistant loco pilots and technician for candidates from Kerala who have been unable to appear in the tests due to the raging floods in the state. Nearly 48 lakh candidates are scheduled to take the exam for 66,502 vacancies of assistant loco-pilots and technicians.

The exams are being conducted in a phased manner till August 31. The exams began on August 9 and the tests were then held on August 13, 14, 17, 20, and 21. The next phases are to be held on August 29, 30 and 31.

While centres allotted in Kerala were shifted out of the state as rain waters wrecked havoc there, thousands set to appear for the exam were unable to do so. Railways said today that as and when the condition normalises in Kerala, it will announce fresh exam dates for candidates from the state.

About 27,000 candidates were scheduled to appear in the RRB exam in Kerala on August 20. At least 223 people have lost their lives since August 8 in Kerala’s worst floods in decades, which also forced more than 10 lakh people out of their homes.