RRB Admit Card 2020-21: Hall ticket for NTPC 2nd Phase exam released, check details here

RRB NTPC Phase 2 Admit Card 2021: Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released the admit card for online exams of Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) phase 2 recruitment. Phase 2 of the examination will begin on January 16 and as notified earlier, the admit card was released four days ahead of the scheduled exam. Candidates who are appearing for the exam can download their RRB NTPC admit cards from regional websites.

RRB NTPC admit card or hall ticket has been made available region-wise and candidates can visit official websites of their respective regions to download it. For instance, candidates from Patna region can download admit cards from www.rrbpatna.gov.in. The first phase of the Computer Based Test (CBT) commenced on December 28. The last day of the exam is today i.e. January 13. Similarly, the second phase of the exam will begin from January 16 and will conclude on January 30.

Students can download admit cards by following these steps:

Step 1: Visit the official website of your region.

Step 2: Click on the link – City Intimation (along with Free Travel Authority for SC/ST Candidates) and e-Call Letter. This link is available under ‘CEN 01/2019 – Updates.’

Step 3: Provide required details like registration number and date of birht. Click login to view your admit card.

Step 4: Download and take a print of the admit card for further reference.

RRB NTPC online exam will have 100 questions of 1 mark each. There is negative marking and 1/3rd of the marks will be deducted for each wrong answer.

RRB NTPC Exam Day Instructions:

According to the notification issued for examination, candidates are required to reach at least one hour prior to the reporting time. Candidates will have to strictly follow all the guidelines during the exam. No mobile phones, calculators, purse or wallet, pen or pencil, shoes, ornaments will be allowed inside the examination hall.

The complete list of region-based official websites

— RRB Guwahati – https://www.rrbguwahati.gov.in

— RRB Jammu – https://www.rrbjammu.nic.in

— Kolkata – https://www.rrbkolkata.gov.in

— Malda – https://www.rrbmalda.gov.in

— Mumbai – https://www.rrbmumbai.gov.in

— Muzaffarpur – https://www.rrbmuzaffarpur.gov.in

— Patna – https://www.rrbpatna.gov.in

— Ranchi – https://www.rrbranchi.gov.in

— Secunderabad – https://www.rrbsecunderabad.nic.in

— Ahmedabad – https://www.rrbahmedabad.gov.in

— Ajmer – https://www.rrbajmer.gov.in

— Allahabad – https://www.rrbald.gov.in

— Bangalore – https://www.rrbbnc.gov.in

— Bhopal – https://www.rrbbpl.nic.in

— Bhubaneshwar – https://www.rrbbbs.gov.in

— Bilaspur – https://www.rrbbilaspur.gov.in

— Chandigarh – https://www.rrbcdg.gov.in

— Chennai – https://www.rrbchennai.gov.in

— Gorakhpur – https://www.rrbguwahati.gov.in

— Siliguri – https://www.rrbsiliguri.org

— Thiruvananthapuram – https://www.rrbthiruvananthapuram.gov.in