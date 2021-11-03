RPSC RAS Prelims 2021 answer key released at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in: How to check the answer key, raise objection

Those who appeared in the exam can check the provisional answer key on the official website – rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.
RPSC RAS answer key 2021: The answer key for RPSC RAS 2021 has been released today by the Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC). The exam for RPSC RAS Prelims 2021 was held on October 27. Those who appeared in the exam can check the provisional answer key on the official website – rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.
In case of any discrepancy found in any of the answers provided in the answer key can raise an issue/ objection against the provisional answer key between November 8 to November 10, 12 am. The candidate raising the objection will have to pay Rs 100 to avail this facility.
- At least 22 states, UTs reopened schools for all students, 92% teachers vaccinated, says Centre
- IGNOU Admissions 2022: University extends last date for UG, PG admissions, re-registration deadline — check details
- REET Result 2021: Rajasthan eligibility exam results & toppers names declared on reetbser21.com — Check details
Here’s how to to raise objection
Step 1: Visit the SSO portal on the official website
Step 2: Now login with the help of your credentials and select the recruitment portal
Step 3: Click on the objection link mark against the questions
Step 4: Upload relevant supporting documents and click on submit
Candidates are advised to attach the supporting documents otherwise the objection raised by him/her will not be taken into consideration. Also, any objection received after the due date will not be entertained.
The experts will be taking care of all the objections received and a final answer key will be released later based on the relevant changes made in the answer key, if any. The prelims result will be released based on the final answer key.
Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.