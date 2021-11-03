RPSC RAS Prelims 2021 answer key released at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in: How to check the answer key, raise objection

RPSC RAS Prelims 2021 answer key released (Representative image)

RPSC RAS answer key 2021: The answer key for RPSC RAS 2021 has been released today by the Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC). The exam for RPSC RAS Prelims 2021 was held on October 27. Those who appeared in the exam can check the provisional answer key on the official website – rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

In case of any discrepancy found in any of the answers provided in the answer key can raise an issue/ objection against the provisional answer key between November 8 to November 10, 12 am. The candidate raising the objection will have to pay Rs 100 to avail this facility.

Here’s how to to raise objection

Step 1: Visit the SSO portal on the official website

Step 2: Now login with the help of your credentials and select the recruitment portal

Step 3: Click on the objection link mark against the questions

Step 4: Upload relevant supporting documents and click on submit

Candidates are advised to attach the supporting documents otherwise the objection raised by him/her will not be taken into consideration. Also, any objection received after the due date will not be entertained.

The experts will be taking care of all the objections received and a final answer key will be released later based on the relevant changes made in the answer key, if any. The prelims result will be released based on the final answer key.