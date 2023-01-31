RP Group announces scholarship worth Rs 1 crore for students in Kerala

The RP Group which manages the Leela Raviz Hotel in Kovalam, Kerala has announced educational scholarship worth Rs one crore for students in the state. The Group has announced a scholarship of Rs 10,000 each for 1,000 students of which 70% will be reserved for girls, an official release said.

“Students from the Kovalam region will be given adequate priority in distribution. A scholarship worth of ten thousand rupees each will be distributed to thousand students respectively. 70% of this scholarship programme is reserved for deserving girl students,” the release said.

Hotel Ashoka, which started operations under the Central Tourism Department in 1972, is now Leela Raviz Kovalam. Commenting on the tourism sector, Ravi Pillai, chairman of the RP Group said the various projects and missions implemented as part of golden jubilee celebrations will give a new dimension to Kerala’s tourism industry, which is preparing to make a comeback after the pandemic.

He said the tourism and hospitality group has become the largest employment sector in the state and the country today and welcomed the state’s plan to utilise this.

The RP Group Chairman said domestic and foreign tourists will flock to Kerala if there is air-rail connectivity to reach the state and good roads to travel. He said the infrastructure development will be a big boost for Kerala’s tourism sector.

