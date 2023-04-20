Indian students studying abroad commonly opt for Law, Engineering, and Medicine as their preferred fields of study and they often choose institutions such as Oxford University, Cambridge University and Imperial College as their preferred destinations, Sanjog Anand, co-founder, Rostrum Education, told FE Education. The consultancy claims that its primary service is a counseling programme which offers guidance to students who seek to pursue their education overseas. “The company also helps students secure internships and job opportunities. At present, Rostrum Education is assisting over 200 students, and aims to reach more than 450 students in FY24,” Anand said.

The company which is registered as an LLP total income rose 166% to Rs 1.56 crore in FY21 from Rs 58.78 lakh in FY20, as per regulatory filings accessed by business intelligence platform Tofler. The company’s profit after tax increased 3x to Rs 15.33 lakh in FY21 to Rs 3.83 lakh FY20.

Furthermore, Rostrum Education plans to expand its presence internationally, “We are strategising to significantly broaden our reach by expanding into various cities within India, as well as venturing beyond the borders of our country and into the international markets of Hong Kong and the United States,” Anand explained.

Recently, the government shared data in Parliament indicating a significant surge of 68% in Indian students pursuing higher education abroad in the past year. The data revealed that 750,365 students went abroad for higher education in 2022, which is notably higher than the 444,553 students who pursued the same in 2021. “The United States (US), United Kingdom (UK), Canada, Australia, and Germany are widely regarded as the most popular destinations for students seeking to pursue higher education,” Anand claimed.

The quality of education is believed to be one the key reasons behind Indian students opting for such international varsities. These countries offer world-class universities and colleges with diverse academic programmes and internationally recognized degrees. As a result, they attract a large number of students from around the world, making them highly competitive and sought-after destinations for higher education, he added.

