Room to Read India rolls out its 4th annual flagship campaign to promote reading skills

Room to Read India has rolled out its annual flagship campaign #IndiaGetsReading across twelve states of the country as part of its commitment to ensure the learning of children.

According to the official statement, the fourth year of the campaign, themed on reading equals – Padhna Jahan Samaanta Wahan, will start from August 15 and conclude on September 8, on the International Literacy Day, with a national seminar at New Delhi.

As per the statement, the reading equals campaign symbolises Room to Read’s undertaking to promote the habit of reading in children and support the development of foundational literacy skills across the country.

“Building on the success of the previous three years of the ‘India Gets Reading’ campaign, Room to Read India, in this edition aims to reinforce key learnings and greater participation from across the country to bring spotlight on the importance of reading. Through the reading equals campaign, we want to establish reading as a great equalizer that eliminates inequities, inspires people to stand against discrimination, and makes the world a better space,” Sourav Banerjee, country director, Room to Read India, said.

Further, according to the statement, this year through a Read-a-thon that will take place across 12 states of India which include Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Delhi NCR, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Telangana, Uttarakhand, and Uttar Pradesh in an offline mode, Room to Read India will attempt to bring together a record number of readers to read for a specific time duration.

The statement further mentioned that the campaign will see active engagement of children, parents, caregivers, teachers, government officials, corporate partners, and volunteers, both at the national level and at the state level. Various activities have been curated to ensure that stakeholders participate to create a conducive environment for the culture of reading to prosper, the statement added. Some of the key activities for this campaign include pledge reading time with children, reading melas, mobile libraries for children, seminars, and other competitions.

With inputs from PTI

