Ronnie Screwvala & Indu Shahani together form SkillTech University – ATLAS

Ronnie Screwvala, co-founder and chairperson of upGrad, and Indu Sahani, founding president and chancellor, ATLAS SkillTech University, have joined hands to form ATLAS Skilltech University. As part of the deal, upGrad has committed Rs 150 crore in the first phase to build a not-for-profit ATLAS SkillTech University. Launched on August 15, 2021, ATLAS SkillTech University had its first Advisory Board meeting on January 26, 2022 to mark its vision, ambition, and scale for the institution in India in the next four years.

The Advisory Board includes Deepak Parikh (HDFC) as chairman, Indu Shahani, founding president, ATLAS; Ronnie Screwvala and Mayank Kumar of upGrad; Ram Raghavan (Colgate); Keshav Murugesh (WNS); Karan Singh (Bain);Vivek Pandit (McKinsey); Jamil Khatri (KPMG); Anant Goenka (CEAT); Anjali Bansal (Avana); Aryaman Birla (Aditya Birla group); Sanjay Gurbaxani (Mondelez), Russ Winter (NYU-Stern); Tim Marshall (RMIT), and Carol Kim (Parsons).

ATLAS claims that it will build a world-class outcome in academic excellence, curriculum, and experiential learning as directed by the National Education policy in five future-ready verticals such as design and creativity, digital content and gamification, media and Communication, digital technology and data and management and entrepreneurship. The first batch of ATLAS that commenced in August last year has students from 22 states. ATLAS now comprises more than 150 faculty members, which is expected to double over the next 18 months.