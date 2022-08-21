Role of vocational education and training in reducing unemployment in India

By Manoj Neelamegan

One important indicator of the state of the economy is unemployment. It is an issue that is a relentless concern in India. Lack of formal vocational education and industry-ready skills in professional courses, high school dropout rates, and lack of technical qualifications are some reasons for unemployment among youth. The high rates of unemployment are a sign of economic distress and very low rates of unemployment may indicate an overheated economy.

The experts point to many reasons for the unemployment scenario. One of them is the education acquired by the graduates who are unemployed plays a key role in unemployment. Youth unemployment in India is one of the key concerns and is the most extensively discussed issue and we haven’t been able to find any concrete solution for it.

About two million graduates and half a million post graduates are unemployed in India. According to a study by the Associated Chambers of Commerce and Industry of India (ASSOCHAM) in 2016, only seven percent of MBA graduates were found to be employable. The National Employability Report of Engineers stated over 80% of the engineering students in India were not fit enough to take up any job in the knowledge economy. A survey on Consumer Pyramids 2021 conducted recently by the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy Pvt Ltd (CMIE) stated that graduates who had higher education after HSC have the highest unemployment rate. Around 35 million people in India have been actively looking for employment at the end of 2021 and were not able to find suitable jobs matching their profile. Nearly 70 to 80% of youngsters who are completing their degrees are facing similar issues on a yearly basis.

Causes of unemployment in India

Inadequate economic growth- The Indian economy is underdeveloped and the role of economic growth is inadequate. This slow growth has failed to provide suitable employment opportunities to he increasing population. As the population rises, the economy is unable to keep pace with the demands for employment and a large number of people are not able to find it, leading to insufficient levels of employment nationwide.

Institutes following a theoretical-only approach- Many of the higher educational institutes in India are mostly following the theoretical-only approach.

Focus is more on marks- The students are encouraged to focus more on their marks and grades than the knowledge acquired.

Rote learning affects actual learning- The students get into the habit of rote learning which impacts the actual learning and this results in a lack of industry-ready skill sets and practical training among students which results in a wide skill gap between the jobs and the job seekers. Another reason is students end up having low productivity in their jobs or fail to find the right opportunity.

Education system- The education system is a significant cause of unemployment in India among educated people. Hence, the outcome of the education should focus on industry-ready skill sets withhands-on training experience and not on the highest marks and grades.

How is vocational education and training helping to reduce unemployment?

To prepare students for industry-ready and close the skill gap in the employment landscape, Vocational Education and Training (VET) needs to be improved in India. It ensures skill development in a wide range of occupational fields, through school-based and work-based learning. Besides, it also plays a vital role in ensuring low school dropout rates and facilitates the school-to-work transition. According to the All-India Council for Technical Education (AICTE), VET can be defined as technical education, as the learner directly develops expertise in a particular group of technologies and techniques.

VET is a skill-based education that focuses on occupation and unemployment. It has the potential to ensure each student in the classroom is a part of the learning because the ultimate aim of VET is ‘Learning by Doing’. In VET, each student focuses on practical training and very little on the theoretical aspect. This approach prepares the students for the industry and also to be an entrepreneur. It is very important for India to focus on VET as VET courses aim to close the skill gap between jobs and job seekers and make a significant contribution to the national economy.

VET provides an affordable and wonderful opportunity to improve employability factors and also acquire technical skills. Quality VET provided by skilled trainers will generate a young and efficient workforce who will contribute whole-heartedly to the progress of the nation. It will also provide an opportunity to generate self-employment for people residing below the poverty line, differently-abled people, and women.

The author is the dean, Scottish Institute of Hospitality Sciences. Views expressed are personal.

