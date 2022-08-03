Rishihood University launches new research cell, forms a ‘Knowledge Society,

Rishihood University has inaugurated a cell dedicated to nation building and thought-production through academic research. Established along Swami Vivekananda’s conception of rishittwa or Rishihood, the university strives to restore India’s place in the world as a supreme knowledge-society.

“As an academic institute, we must work in the spirit of truth-seeking of the highest order and strive to keep our research output free from biases, propaganda, and egoism – this is a moral responsibility that we must carry throughout,” Shobhit Mathur, vice chancellor, Rishihood University said in the inaugural address of the event. He further stressed on the responsibility every university is mandated with, that of producing unbiased and unadulterated standpoints on wide ranging issues – from the political and social to the ecological and subjective, and how academicians must work in tandem with industry, civil society, policymakers, and government to produce knowledge for humanistic and spiritual development and benefit.

“Rishihood University Research Cell’s vision is to build a nation where social impact is guided by academic research and vice-versa. It aims to expand the frontiers of knowledge to guide social impact. Creating universities as Centres of Excellence requires promotion of research as the two complement each other. The aim of the Research Cell is this and beyond as we want to weave the research results into the social fabric of the nation, leading to nation building. To achieve this we have planned to adopt a three-pronged strategy in alignment with the Rishihood mission – of building the Vyakti or the People, the Vichar or the Ethical Compass, and Vyavastha or the Systems for sustenance. Such a framework will allow us to graduate talented individuals, thereby substantially welcoming further development of society and the world at large.” Kirti Dutta, founding dean-research, Rishihood University said.

Rishihood offers higher learning opportunities in the field of education, entrepreneurship, creativity, healthcare and public leadership, through fully residential programmes based on the ‘Learning and Living’ model. The university is keen on fostering an approach to learning that has its roots in theoretical aspects while exploring the applicability of what is learnt and industry-experience of the same. The formation of the Research Cell at the university is a step towards imbibing the spirit of creating impact through higher learning, thus ‘rebuilding Takshashila’.

Read also: Coursera partners with ISB to offer two new certificate courses in leadership and management