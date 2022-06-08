Rishihood University invites applications for UG and PG programmes for academic year 2022-23

Rishihood University (RU) has announced applications for the academic year 2022-23, scheduled to commence in September 2022. Rishihood offers interdisciplinary programmes at undergraduate and postgraduate levels in various domains such as entrepreneurship, management, leadership, healthcare, education, law, and science.

The UG level programmes include B.Design, BBA, B.Visual Arts, BA (Hons) Psychology, BA (Hons) Education, BA (Hons) Leadership, BA (Hons) English, B Com (Hons), BA (Hons) Economics and BSc (Hons). At the PG level, the programmes include PG Diploma in leadership, MA in interdisciplinary humanities and research, MBA, MBA (entrepreneurship) and M.Design.

“The admission process at Rishihood University is actually a mentorship process. We want to work closely with our applicants to help them understand their strengths, weaknesses and areas of interest,” Shankar Muralidharan, director, admissions and marketing, Rishihood University, said.

The university claims to offer scholarships and financial support to students based on merit, financial need, diversity and profile. However, they may be competitive in nature so students are advised to apply in time in the prescribed format available on the Rishihood University website.

