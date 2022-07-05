Rishabh Software partners with GSFC University and ASBM University for tech-based programmes

Rishabh Software has signed memorandums of understanding (MoUs) with the Gujarat State Fertilizers and Chemicals (GSFC) University and Asian School of Business Management (ASBM) University for their technology education programmes. The MoUs are part of the Rishabh Software skilling initiative – RISE (Rishabh Integrated Skill Enhancement).

According to an official statement, the agreement between RISE and the universities will leverage the institutions’ strengths to create better opportunities in technical education.

As per the MoUs, RISE would play the role of a strategic implementation partner. The RISE team would help the universities to design customised technology programmes that integrate into their curriculum through blended learning, multi-disciplinary learning and activity-based learning, the statement said.

It further added that RISE would work with the universities in content curation, monitoring the learning program and conducting periodic assessments. The students who excel in this program will have project work or internship opportunities with Rishabh Software.

“This programme would feature collaborative support across academic initiatives, enhancement of soft skills and a focus on innovation by imparting knowledge through live projects and hands-on learning. This association would also focus on upskilling the faculty members with Faculty Development Programs (FDPs) to address emerging industry requirements in line with National Occupational Standards,” Rajesh Khajuria, vice president, RISE, said.

