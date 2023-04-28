RISE launches blockchain based secured digital certificates for its students

Ed-tech platform RISE has announced the launch of its blockchain-based digital certificates for its students and alumni. The certification aims to counter fraudulent activities pertaining to identity theft and to give the students a fake-proof certificate.

According to an official release, the blockchain-based certificates increase authenticity as they verify data using a decentralised mechanism. Each certificate is also equipped with a unique QR code, when scanned, opens up a unique URL. The URL is backed by data which also enables the recruiter to verify the authenticity of the certificate in real-time through the blockchain server.

“We aim to enable the recruiters to authenticate skilling certificates as each and every certificate that is issued via our blockchain-based platform is secure, authenticated, and fake-proof. RISE is taking multiple such initiatives to bring the latest in technology for the betterment of the education ecosystem,” Gaurv Bhatia, CEO, RISE, said.

Furthermore, learners can directly share the verified blockchain certificates on their LinkedIn profiles and other social media channels. RISE currently offers PG Programmes in Business Analytics, Data Science, AIML, Cybersecurity, FinTech, Finance and Accounting, and Marketing Research. The blockchain technology is provided by an India-based startup named “Print2Block”, as per the release.

So far, the company has issued the blockchain-based digital certificates to the first batches of Business Analytics and Data Science courses. The company is working with various universities across India to bring this technology to the educational certificates of students, the release stated.