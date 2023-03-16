RISE collaborates with KADIN,DIY and Universitas Ahmad Dahlan to foster Industry Academia partnership

Ed-tech company RISE has announced its collaboration with KADIN,DIY (Indonesian Chamber of Commerce and Industry) and Universitas Ahmad Dahlan with the aim to build synergies between India and Indonesia.

According to an official release, the company signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with KADIN,DIY and Universitas Ahmad Dahlan for industry academia collaboration. Universities of both Indian and Indonesian public and private sectors will foster academic exchange for faculty, student exchange along with joint research collaboration programs, the release said. Furthermore, it added that scholarships worth more than $ 2 lakh was pledged at the NEP Roundtable in Yogyakarta, Indonesia.

The ed-tech company has further released white paper on the challenges in the Indian-Indonesian higher education ecosystems, the best practices, among others for public review by June 2023.

“More than 50 institutions took part in the roundtable conference from both the countries along with 100 academic and industry leaders some of whom are part of the B20 deliberations. The conference’s objective was to empower higher education institutions and students to fill the existing skill gaps in higher education,” Gaurv Bhatia, CEO, RISE, said.