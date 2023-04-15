Right combination of skills for a management students.

by Anil Somani

Management skills refer to a set of abilities that are essential for effectively managing people, processes, and resources in an organization. These skills include primarily domain knowledge ie, financial management, marketing, HRM and information technology etc. Going beyond domain knowledge, a manager must also excel in effective communication, leadership, time management, emotional intelligence, teamwork, creativity and innovation. These attributes are critical for success in the modern business world and can be developed through formal education, training, and on-the-job experience. A right combination of skills is essential for pursuing a career in management. They enable individuals to lead teams, make informed decisions, achieve organizational goals and thrive in a dynamic and challenging environment.

Good managers can accomplish the company’s purpose, vision, business objectives with fewer impediments and resistance from internal and external sources. Good leaders are also effective managers. Apart from leading the teams, a manager must never lose sight of the fact that his basic responsibility is the cohesive functioning of the organization. Management skills are essential for several roles, at different levels of a business organization– ranging from top leadership to first-level managers to supervisors. If a manager is unable to integrate such skills, to deal with conflicting situations, his success will be very limited

Essential skills for management students:

Communication Skills

Effective communication is a cornerstone of management. It involves the ability to convey ideas, manage conflicts, and build relationships with people at all levels of the organization. Management students must develop verbal and written communication skills, as well as active listening skills. Effective verbal communication involves the ability to articulate ideas clearly and persuasively. Written communication skills are essential for preparing clear, concise reports, emails, and other business documents. Active listening skills enable individuals to understand the needs and concerns of others and respond appropriately.

Leadership Skills

Leadership skills are critical for management students as they must inspire and motivate people to achieve organizational goals. Effective leadership involves goal-setting, motivation, and decision-making skills. Goal-setting skills enable individuals to establish clear objectives for themselves that are aligned with the organization’s mission and vision. Motivational skills enable individuals to inspire team members to scale greater heights. Finally, decision-making skills enable individuals to make informed decisions based on data, research, and input from others.

Time Management Skills



Keeping up with the time lines and managing them efficiently is of utmost importance at all stages of life. It is a must for management students to balance multiple tasks and projects simultaneously. Time management skills involve prioritization, delegation, and planning. Prioritization skills enable individuals to identify and focus on the most critical tasks. Delegation skills allow individuals to assign tasks based on the skills and abilities of their team members. Finally, planning skills enable individuals to set timelines, establish deadlines, and allocate resources effectively.

Soft Skills for management students:

Emotional Intelligence

The ability to recognize, comprehend, and manage one’s emotions, as well as those of others, is known as emotional intelligence. Maintaining effective communication within and motivating team members, managing conflicts, and building stakeholder relationships are essential. Developing emotional intelligence involves practicing empathy, active listening, and self-awareness.

Teamwork Skills

The students must learn collaboration and teamwork as they will have to work with diverse groups to achieve organizational goals. Effective collaboration involves working in different settings, communicating effectively, and managing conflicts. Management students can develop collaboration and teamwork skills by participating in team-based projects, volunteering, and seeking opportunities to work with people from diverse backgrounds and topography.

Adaptability and Flexibility

Adaptability and flexibility are critical for management students to navigate the ever-changing business environment. Developing adaptability and flexibility involves being open to new ideas and approaches, being willing to take on new challenges, and adjusting to changing circumstances. Management students can develop adaptability and flexibility skills by taking on new projects, seeking new experiences, and practicing resilience.

Technical Skills for management students:

All management students are expected to develop managerial skills along with soft skills. Soft Skills are the generalized set of skills which are the same for students irrespective of their core or technical stream of study. Technical skills, on the other hand, are specific knowledge based skills pertaining to the chosen field of specialization. These are industry-specific skills necessary to perform particular tasks or functions in a given field. A few of the technical skills are as below:

Financial Management Skills

Financial management is a necessary skill to understand and manage financial resources, which involves understanding financial statements, budgeting, forecasting, and financial analysis. Management students can develop financial management skills by taking finance, accounting, and economics courses.

Marketing Skills

The management students must acquire marketing skills for understanding consumer behavior, new product development, and use them effectively. Market research, product promotion and sales and advertising are essential skills for marketing.

Information Technology Skills

In the present times, it is a must for students to analyze data, manage digital marketing campaigns, and develop IT skills to protect the organization from cyber security threats. Mastery of data analysis, digital marketing, and cyber security is absolutely critical for information technology.

Management students must integrate the right skill set to succeed in this dynamic and challenging field. These skills are essential for running an organization well and achieving desired business objectives. By acquiring these skills, management students can position themselves for success and build rewarding careers in the corporate world

The author is chairman of FOSTIIMA Business School- Delhi. Views are personal.