RIE CEE 2018 results to be out soon, candidates can check at riemysore.ac.in

The CEE 2018 result for MEd, BEd-M.Ed, and BEd candidates are expected to be released soon. The information has been updated on the RIE, Mysuru website riemysore.ac.in. The last date for updation of qualifying marks for those who took CET exam for BE, Bed and MEd was July 16. With the process is done with, results are expected to be declared soon.

The Regional Institute of Education (RIE), Mysore had earlier already declared CEE 2018 result that was conducted for admission to BSc, BEd, BA BEd and MSc Ed.

After result declaration, the merit list and wait list of those selected would be on the RIE websites.

About RIEs?

The RIEs, which are units of National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT), are located in the different parts of the country. Set up in 1961, by the Centre, the NCERT is an autonomous organisation. Its task is to advise the Centre and State Governments on programmes for further improvement in school education.

NCERT’s objective is to organize training for teachers and teacher trainees and develop and spread innovative educational methods.