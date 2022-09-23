RICS SBE collaborates with Northumbria University to offer dual degree programme

RICS School of Built Environment, Amity University has collaborated with Northumbria University, United Kingdom (UK) to offer a dual degree programme in real estate. The collaboration aims to promote a multidisciplinary nature of education which includes sciences, social sciences, commerce, arts, and humanities.

According to the official statement, the partnership is inked in lines with the University Grants Commission (UGC) Regulation, 2022, which allows Indian and foreign higher education institutions to collaborate to offer twinning, joint degree, and dual degree programmes. The step enables students to get a degree(s) from international educational institutions while doing a course in India. This step would further fulfill the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 vision by providing students with quality education, the statement added.

Further, the statement said that by allowing students to pursue two degrees at the same time, students will not only expand their field of study, but upon completion, they would gain more knowledge and expertise in different fields, which would open more career/higher studies opportunities for them.

RICS SBE, Amity University is a construction management college in India which in collaboration with Amity University offers specialised real estate management courses, while Northumbria University is a UK public university located in Newcastle upon Tyne, North East of England.

