To give RGU a pan India character, concerted efforts needed, says AP Governor

There is a need for concerted effort by students and faculty to give Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU), a pan India character, said Arunachal Pradesh Governor Brig B D Mishra (Retd) on November 30, 2022, while addressing the 20th convocation of the Central varsity at Doimukh. Furthermore, the governor emphasised on ensuring academic excellence, saying that the pan India character will facilitate the university in having accomplished teachers, knowledge park, personality growth of students and examples of good leadership.

Mishra underscored that peace, order and discipline in the educational campus are more important. All issues can be resolved by dialogue and lawlessness, breakage and damage of properties and agitations should not be resorted to on the premise he said.

“As a central university, you must have a proper academic calendar and it must be implemented in letter and spirit. Cent per cent classes must be run by teachers and attended by students,” he said.

In addition, the governor advised the degree recipients to abide by the Constitution of India and perform their fundamental duties as enshrined in the constitution. The governor asked the students to work hard and realize their social responsibility and advised them to work for the welfare of the people in whatever way and whenever required.

He stressed that the passing out students must not run after government jobs but start off some ‘startups’ and become job providers. “Pay back to society,” he said, adding that no work is small or below dignity as long as it does not break social or legal norms.

With inputs from PTI.

Also Read: Himachal’s regulatory commission imposes fine of nearly Rs 34 lakh on NCFSC group of institution

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn