Reverse decision to withdraw fellowship for minority students, demands JNUTA

The Jawaharlal Nehru University Teachers’ Association (JNUTA) has demanded an immediate reversal of the Central government’s decision to withdraw the Maulana Azad National Fellowship for minority students. JNUTA has alleged that the move is an “anti-minority policy”.

“The Ministry of Minority Affairs has decided to withdraw the Maulana Azad Fellowship (MAF), a five-year fellowship provided by the Centre in the form of financial assistance to six notified minority communities — Muslims, Buddhists, Christians, Jains, Parsis and Sikhs, to pursue PhDs,” JNUTA said in a statement.

Last week, in a written reply in the Lok Sabha, Minority Affairs Minister Smriti Irani announced the decision to discontinue the Maulana Azad National Fellowship from the 2022-23 academic session, saying it overlapped with various other fellowship schemes for higher education being implemented by the government.

Reacting to it, the JNUTA called the discontinuation of the scheme an attack on the values of “inclusivity and democracy” integral to the higher education system required in India. “The JNUTA demands an immediate reversal of the anti-minority policy evident in the withdrawal of the MAF and the upholding of the democratic rights of all teachers to participate in higher education with dignity and without fear,” the teachers’ body said.

In the statement, the JNUTA also noted that academic excellence could only thrive in an environment that was not only free and devoid of fear but one that actively sought to remove social disadvantages.

On Monday, students of many universities, including Jamia Millia Islamia and Jawaharlal Nehru University, staged a protest outside the Ministry of Education against the discontinuation of the fellowship. The Centre had last week also announced the discontinuation of pre-matric scholarships for minority students from classes on to eight.

