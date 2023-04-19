Retired AFMS teachers to join Odisha medical colleges, hospitals.

In order to enhance the quality of medical education in Odisha, the state government has taken steps towards redeploying retired teachers from the Armed Force Medical Service (AFMS) through collaboration with the Ministry of Defence, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, and NITI Aayog, according to an official statement.

The involvement of these experienced teachers will contribute to the improvement of medical education and healthcare services in the state. Shalini Pandit, secretary of health and family welfare in Odisha has sent a letter to the secretary of health and family welfare for the Government of India, expressing the state government’s agreement to participate in the SRESTA (Scheme for Redeployment of Superannuated Teachers of the AFMS) initiative in Medical College and Hospitals (MCHs) located in Odisha.

“It is relevant to note that retired medical teachers from the AFMS are enrolled in a national pool under this program. These officers in the pool are referred to as the SRESTA National Medical Faculty” as per the statement.

Furthermore, Pandit said that the Director, Medical Education and Training was declared as Nodal Officer to carry forward this partnership on behalf of the Government of Odisha.

