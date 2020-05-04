Rethinking how we educate

Webinars are the new normal.

The Covid-19 lockdown is changing education delivery like never before; it has also given educators time to rethink the sector, rethink how we must educate now, and in the future. Some of the solutions we are gradually moving towards are personalised learning, constant upskilling, and greater collaboration between traditional education providers and edtech players.

Webinars are the new normal, and at last week’s webinar on ‘Education in the Post-Covid World’ organised by Simplilearn, a provider of digital skills training, and LEAD School, an edtech firm, eight major thrust areas for edtech emerged:

Adaptability: Education 4.0 has commenced with a need for schools and professional institutions to adapt to the needs of the learner. This is the era where everyone from curriculum developers, trainers, teachers and technology players will have to understand the best way to meet the learner’s requirements.

Support from ecosystem: To deliver personalised learning that is both accessible and affordable, all key stakeholders involved in education—parents, teachers, trainers, schools, institutions and government—have to help each other in creating an enabling environment for learners.

Enabling technology infrastructure: Data and device are the most important infrastructure support. Government schools especially will have to look at supporting their students who currently lack the tech support to continue with their education. In this regard, the government can consider channelling the allocation for mid-day meals (food for body) to providing data and device (food for the mind) and help students to continue with their education.

Partnerships: Edtech players who have the technology to customise curriculum, improvise new learning techniques and engage learners will see a surge in demand from schools and professional institutions. There is already a steep rise in demand being witnessed by edtech players as more universities decide to overhaul the kind of courses they are offering to students pursuing different professions.

Upskilling to scale: With remote functioning becoming a new normal, more companies are investing in cloud services, cybersecurity and other areas, and hence they will be on the lookout for more professionals in this space. The workforce will need to upskill itself significantly, especially in tech-based skills.

Affordability of edtech: With the proliferation of edtech, there will be an increase in its affordability. People will realise the value per dollar that online learning is providing and will be more willing to pay for it.

Personalised learning: Curriculum developers and education providers will move away from one-to-many to one-to-one education.

Reorganisation of academic institutions: There will be marked difference in the way the academic institutions will function upon the return of normalcy. At school level, everything from transportation, school assembly, classroom seating arrangement, joint exercises and uniform will have to be relooked to factor in social distancing norms.