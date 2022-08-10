Restore state’s share in Punjab University, seeks Haryana Assembly

The Haryana Assembly has unanimously passed a resolution on Tuesday recommending the government to seek restoration of the state’s share in Panjab University, Chandigarh. According to Manohar Lal Khattar, Chief Minister and Kanwar Pal Education Minister, Haryana must get its share in colleges affiliated to Panjab University, Chandigarh to protect the interest of the students and citizens of the state.

The non-official resolution was moved by Geeta Bhukkal, Congress MLA in the state assembly. “As we know that Haryana state’s share in PU was granted under the Punjab Reorganisation Act, 1966, and colleges and regional centres of Haryana were affiliated to PU. Presently, Haryana has no share in the PU. Haryana government should submit a request before the Chancellor of the PU, that is India’s Vice President, for the affiliation of colleges and granting the due share to Haryana by amending rule to restore the state’s share in PU,” read the resolution. The state government assured that it will pay a share of the grant to the PU.

Later, Khattar said that the share of Haryana in Panjab University should be restored and the colleges of Haryana adjoining Chandigarh should also be affiliated with this university. He further added that he had raised the matter in a recent meeting of the Northern Zonal Council, chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Pal said a Civil Writ Petition titled Dr Sangeeta Bhalla Vs. State of Punjab and others is pending in the Punjab and Haryana High Court in which the court has passed an interim order dated May 19, 2022 directing the Centre to consider conversion of PU into a central university.

In addition, the State of Haryana has moved an application before the high court so that if court has to give any decision, Haryana’s plea should be heard and it should be made party in the case, he said.

.

“Presently, the university’s expenses are borne by the Government of India and Punjab, in which the Centre is funding 92 per cent. About 168 colleges in the state of Punjab are affiliated to this university, but due to the notification dated November 1, 1973, issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India, no colleges in Haryana are affiliated to this university,” Pal said.

With inputs from PTI.

