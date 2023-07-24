scorecardresearch
Follow Us
MUST READ
Pause slide

Responsibility of youth to build fair, egalitarian society: Delhi education minister Atishi

Atishi said as a law student, it is crucial to keep in mind the profound significance of the country’s Constitution.

Written by FE Education
Atishi was speaking at the orientation programme of the National Law University.
Atishi was speaking at the orientation programme of the National Law University.

Delhi education minister Atishi Marlena said that the responsibility of building a better, fair, and egalitarian society lies with youth of the country, including recently inducted students of the National Law University (NLU).

The minister was speaking at the orientation programme of the National Law University on Sunday. Atishi said as a law student, it is crucial to keep in mind the profound significance of the country’s Constitution.

“Five years at the NLU will give students an opportunity to unleash their potential, broaden their horizons, and acquire legal expertise to serve the country. It is one of the world’s top institutions – raising the lawyers, judges and CJIs for India’s future,” Atishi said.

Also Read
Also Read

She further stated that the Delhi government is making all possible efforts to ensure better facilities for students studying in Delhi’s higher education institutions.

With inputs from PTI

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 24-07-2023 at 09:17 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate
Silver Rate
Petrol Rate
Diesel Rate

Related News

Photo Gallery

Stock Market

Latest News

Today’s Most Popular Stories ×
WEB STORIESNIFTY 50STOCK MARKET STATS