Reservation in IIT faculties: No decision on exempting IITs from faculty reservation, says govt

IIT Faculty Reservation: The Union Education Minister was quoted saying: "The government has not yet taken a decision on the recommendations of the committee." (File image)

Reservation in IIT faculty: In response to a question raised in the Parliament, the government informed on Thursday that it has not yet decided on a panel’s recommendations that the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) should be exempted from reservations in faculty appointments.

In a written reply in the Rajya Sabha, Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank said that the report submitted by the committee in June 2020 was circulated to all the ministries concerned and their comments have been received on the matter.

The Union Education Minister was quoted by PTI as saying: “The government has not yet taken a decision on the recommendations of the committee.”

Also Read | JEE Main Admit Card 2021 released by NTA: Here’s how to download hall ticket; check details

Reservation in IIT faculty – Recommendations of panel

A committee of eight members comprising IIT directors had been entrusted to suggest measures on effective implementation of reservation policies in recruitment to IIT faculties and in admissions to the elite institutions.

The panel, in its report submitted to the government in June, said that the IITs should be exempted from reservations because they were “institutes of national importance and are involved in research”.

PTI reported that the panel also noted that the IITs had very high expectations from the faculty members due to the “quality and standards of education”.

And the IIT committee suggested that rather than specific quotas, diversity issues should be addressed through outreach campaigns and targeted recruitment of faculty.