Researchers from IIT Jodhpur proposes AI algorithm to detect cataracts through near-infrared eye images

Researchers from the Indian Institute of Technology Jodhpur have proposed a multitask deep learning Artificial Intelligence algorithm for automated cataract detection. The researchers has found that eye images acquired by low-cost near-infrared (NIR) cameras can aid in low design costs, ease of use, and practical solutions for cataract detection.

The highlights of research include the process is automated using multitask deep learning artificial intelligence (AI) algorithm, proposed cataract detection method uses eye images captured in a near-infrared domain, the method is computationally inexpensive and yields high accuracy. In traditional methods, cataracts are mainly detected through fundus images, where image acquisition is costlier and needs experts to handle the fundus cameras. The AI based solution with low-cost imaging devices can make it more accessible and inexpensive.

The research was conceptualised by Mayank Vatsa and Richa Singh from the Image Analysis and Biometrics (IAB) Lab at IIT Jodhpur. They were supported by various under graduate and PhD students at the lab – Mahapara Khurshid, Yasmeena Akhter, Rohit Keshari, Pavani Tripathi, and Aditya Lakra.

“Currently, a large number of patients with cataracts have to visit secondary and tertiary care centres. The availability of such a solution can assist doctors at the primary health care centres in helping such patients, Richa Singh, professor, Department of Computer Science and Engineering, IIT Jodhpur, said.

“We are extending this research to include both cataract and diabetic retinopathy in the solution and have collaborated with multiple hospitals in the country for domain expertise, data collection, and validation of the solution,” Mayank Vatsa, Professor, Department of Computer Science and Engineering, IIT Jodhpur, further added,.

IHub-Drishti, TIH at IIT Jodhpur, has recently funded the next stage of this research. The researchers plan to undertake an extensive data collection exercise for building an ophthalmology databank with different kinds of devices. The second part improves the approach and creates an explainable and robust AI algorithm for cataract detection. IIT Jodhpur has collaborated with the Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research, PGIMER Chandigarh, to further expand this research.

