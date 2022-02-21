Researchers at NIT Andhra Pradesh develop computing stack to monitor and control electrical loads

Researchers plan to establish a start-up to commercialize this device, which will help solve challenges of micromanagement of electricity.

The researchers of National Institute of Technology (NIT) Andhra Pradesh have developed an ‘Edge Computing Stack’ to monitor and control electrical loads through Smart Powerline communications. The device is an Internet-of-Things (IoT) based electrical switch that has been designed to check the consumption of electrical appliances. The AI-based suggestive mechanism of this patent will help the user to get notifications regarding the health of the appliance.

It has been developed by Phani Krishna Karri, assistant professor, Department of Electrical Engineering, NIT Andhra Pradesh along with LN Sastry Varanasi, research scholar, Department of Electrical Engineering, NIT Andhra Pradesh. The researchers claims the device to be unique due to its hybridized approach of power line communication and Wi- Fi and has published an Indian patent.

Highlighting the key aspects of this device, Karri, said, “The system addresses energy mismanagement at consumer end, which is a problem for both the utility company and customer. This product is intended to optimally manage electrical energy and monitor appliance level health by utilizing the existing electrical infrastructure. This will also reduce the recurring maintenance cost and the power bill.”

The system includes two modules namely ‘Master’ and ‘Slave.’ The master device communicates with a mobile device through a wireless medium and the slave devices are directly connected to electrical appliances, which sense the current, power, voltage, and power factor of each appliance. The sensed information is communicated to the master device through a Power Line Communication (PLC). The system uses the existing electrical infrastructure as a communication medium present within the house or the organization . It records the consumption of each electrical appliance and makes it available to monitor and control via a mobile device remotely.

“We are planning to commercialize the product by establishing a start-up and grow as an individual entity. However, for wider outreach, we are looking at licensing the technology to develop various products,” adds Varanasi on the commercialization aspect.

Read also: NIT Rourkela appoints professor Karanam Umamaheshwar Rao as its new director