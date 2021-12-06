Research major ties up with BITS, Woxsen

“The aim is to foster industry-academia collaboration and nurture talent in emerging technologies through real-world research, while helping Course5 Intelligence to continue to provide differentiated and market-leading solutions and products,” it said in a statement.

Course5 Intelligence, the pure-play data analytics and insights firm, has entered into AI-based research partnerships with BITS Pilani and Woxsen University. “The aim is to foster industry-academia collaboration and nurture talent in emerging technologies through real-world research, while helping Course5 Intelligence to continue to provide differentiated and market-leading solutions and products,” it said in a statement.

Course5 Intelligence offers multiple solutions in digital, customer and marketing analytics to its clients. With BITS Pilani, Course5 Intelligence is sponsoring a three-year research programme for applying cognitive neuroscience techniques and multimodal deep learning to understand consumer behaviour, attention, memory and consumer decision-making journey. As part of the alliance with Woxsen University, Course5 Intelligence will provide faculty and students with internship projects around multiple use cases in customer and marketing analytics.

Ashwin Mittal, CEO of Course5 Intelligence, said, “We constantly endeavour to support academia and make students industry-ready. By offering complex real-world problems for joint research and development, we believe our alliance will cross-leverage expertise and drive synergies between academia and industry.”