Report on condensed school syllabus will be submitted to Tamil Nadu CM on Nov 30: KA Sengottaiyan

November 28, 2020 10:26 PM

A report on condensed school syllabus would be submitted to Chief Minister K Palaniswami on November 30, Tamil Nadu School Education minister K A Sengottaiyan said.

He, however, did not comment upon whether the exams will be conducted in the same format and will be held in February-March as per schedule or will be postponed.

A report on condensed school syllabus would be submitted to Chief Minister K Palaniswami on November 30, Tamil Nadu School Education minister K A Sengottaiyan said on Saturday. The move is seen as an attempt to clear the confusion on following syllabus for schools owing to the COVID-19 pandemic. Educational institutions have been closed since March following the Covid-triggered lockdown and though the government allowed reopening of schools for Classes 9-12 recently, it later withdrew the order after opposition from various quarters over fears of coronavirus.

Stating that he would submit the syllabus reduced by about 40 to 50 percent to Palaniswami on Monday, Sengottaiyan told reporters in Gobichettipalayam in this district that a detailed announcement will be made within five days of handing over the report to the chief minister. He also denied a move to conduct half yearly exams
