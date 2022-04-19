Renewing the foundation of education: Why is CUET crucial for undergraduate students?

Registration for the Common University Entrance Test is underway, and this is the first time that students are going through the process of application. Needless to say, there are a lot of queries, not just in the minds of students but also their parents. While some are confused about the registration process, exam pattern, and eligibility criteria, the main question that is burning in everyone’s mind is “Why is CUET important for Class 12th students?” To know this, we need to first understand the know-how of CUET.

The University Grants Commission announced the introduction of the Central University Entrance Test sometime back and made it mandatory for undergraduate admission at any of the 45 central universities in the country. It is extremely important for Class 12th students as this newly introduced entrance test is expected to renew undergraduate education.

Here’s why:

Equal Opportunity



Delhi University Vice-Chancellor Yogesh Singh had recently said that the cut-off system did not offer equal opportunities to all students, and gave undue advantage to those who studied under boards that had a lenient marking system. However, the CUET will be conducted in such a way that all students would be assessed and judged on equal parameters. The exam also ends subjective biases.

Chance at Success



Every student dreams of achieving success in their respective fields and each student has their own path to achieve that goal. Of course, admission to a top-tier university is on every student’s dream list, and with CUET that goal is now easier to achieve. For example, in the cut-off system, a student despite scoring brilliant marks in Chemistry in Class 12th board exams would be unable to pursue the same subject as his/her undergraduate course from the college of their choice, only because they didn’t meet the cut-off due to weak performance in other subjects. Students can now at least dream to apply in top colleges, no matter what their Class 12th scores are. CUET will free students from this kind of pressure and biases and make them focused and confident about the subject that they want to pursue.

Fair Advantage



CUET will also prove to be advantageous for students with a Science background as they will be able to opt for humanities and commerce as their undergraduate subjects. Under the cut-off system, till 2020, students faced a deduction of five percent marks for changing streams but it was subsequently done away with.