Renew appointment of ad hoc teachers, DUTA calls on DU colleges, departments

The Delhi University Teachers’ Association (DUTA) has called on Delhi University colleges and departments to renew the appointment of ad hoc teachers for the academic year 2022-2023. The move comes after many teachers raised concern over the new curriculum, Undergraduate Curriculum Framework (UGCF) 2022, stating that it will lead to a massive displacement of teachers, especially those employed on an ad hoc basis.

In a letter to Delhi University colleges and heads of departments, the Delhi University Teachers’ Association urged them to ensure rejoining of all ad hoc teachers who were teaching till the last day of the 2021-2022 academic session.

“DUTA appeals to you to ensure rejoining of all ad-hoc teachers who had been teaching in your college/department till the last day of academic session 2021-2022. You are requested to ensure that summer salary/(ex gratia payment us per Ordinance XI) is paid to them at the earliest,” the letter read.

The Delhi University Teachers’ Association has also called for the implementation of a resolution passed by the university’s Academic Council and Executive Council in March. It states that until permanent appointments are made, any fluctuation in workload would not displace the existing temporary teachers.

Last month, a few members of the Delhi University’s Executive Council and Finance Committee wrote to vice chancellor Yogesh Singh and demanded that the wages of ad hoc teachers be credited ‘without any further delay’.

A few days back, more than 450 English teachers of the University of Delhi have written to Delhi University Teachers Association (DUTA) president, A K Bhagi, asking him to intervene and restore the workload of the English department. They stated that it will suffer ‘unprecedented’ loss due to the implementation of the Undergraduate Curriculum Framework (UGCF).

With inputs from PTI.

