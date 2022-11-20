Remove linguistic differences and establish emotional unity, says PM Modi on Kashi Tamil Sangamam

Prime Minister Narendra Modi stressed on “removing linguistic differences and establishing emotional unity” while inaugurating the Kashi Tamil Sangamam in Varanasi on Saturday. “This is the responsibility of 130 crore Indians to preserve the legacy of Tamil and enrich it. If we ignore Tamil we do a great disservice to the nation and if we keep Tamil confined in restrictions, we will do great harm to it. We have to remember to remove linguistic differences and establish emotional unity,” Modi said.

He hailed Kashi and Tamil Nadu as timeless centres of culture (‘sanskriti’) and civilisation (‘sabhyata’). Both regions are also the centres of the world’s oldest languages like Sanskrit and Tamil, the prime minister noted. “In our country, there is an importance of ‘sangams’ (confluences). From the confluence of rivers and streams to ideas-ideology, knowledge-science and societies-cultures, we have celebrated all the confluences,” he said.

The Kashi-Tamil Sangamam is a celebration of India’s diversity and uniqueness. It is special on its own and is unparalleled, he said. There is a Dakshin Kashi in Tamil Nadu too, the prime minister noted.

He said Kashi-Kanchi have an important place among the ‘Sapta Puris’, the seven pilgrimage centres that, according to Hindu beliefs, lead to salvation. The Sapta Puris are – Ayodhya, Mathura, Maya (Mayapuri or Haridwar), Kashi (Varanasi), Kanchi (Kanchipuram), Avantika (Ujjain) and Dwaravati (Dwaraka).

Highlighting contributions made by scholars from the South, Modi said, “‘In my experience, from Ramanujacharya and Shankaracharya to Rajaji and Sarvapalli Radhakrishnan (who was the former Vice-Chancellor of BHU), without understanding the philosophy of India as per the scholars of the South, we cannot know India.” The prime minister said that a country with a rich heritage should be proud of its legacy.

The gains of this Sangamam need to be taken forward through research and this seed should become a giant tree, he said, as he concluded his speech.

“We have to strengthen this tradition and heritage, which dates back thousands of years. This was to become the unity-thread of the country. Today the Kashi Tamil Sangamam will become a platform for this resolution. It will remind us of our duties, and also give the energy to strengthen national unity,” he said.

Furthermore, the prime minister congratulated the Ministry of Education and Uttar Pradesh government and thanked central universities like IIT, Madras and BHU for extending their support to the programme.

More than 2,500 delegates from Tamil Nadu are visiting Varanasi and will participate in seminars and interact with local people of similar trade, profession and interest. A month-long exhibition of handlooms, handicrafts, books, documentaries, cuisine, art forms, history and tourist places of the two regions will also be organised.

The Tamil Sangamam conclave in the pilgrim city is part of the prime minister’s initiative of ‘Ek Bharat-Shreshtha Bharat’ that portrays unity among the cultural diversity of various states and Union Territories.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Governor Anandiben Patel, Union Ministers- Dr L Murugan, Dharmendra Pradhan- and Member of Parliament Ilaiyaraaja were among others present at the event.

With inputs from PTI

