Relief in store for parents: Arvind Kejriwal government orders 525 private schools to refund excess fees with interest

Kejriwal government orders 525 private schools to refund excess fees with interest

The Delhi government has issued an order directing 575-odd private schools across the national capital to refund the fees charged by them citing the 6th Pay commission recommendation. The government has directed the school to refund the fees charged between June 2016 and January 2018, along with 9% interest.

An order by the Directorate of Education (DoE) said: “A committee has identified 575 schools in its report to refund excess fees charged by these schools with 9 percent interest. The schools are directed to refund the fees within 7 days and ensure disbursal of pending payment of salaries if any.” The panel has audited 1169 schools in the city so far. “Non-compliance with the order shall be viewed seriously and action shall be taken against errant schools under the provisions of the Delhi School Education Act, 1973,” it added.

Replying to a tweet that carried a list of all the schools that have been ordered a refund, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that the government could have “settled” the matter with schools but decided against it. “Schools would have readily agreed to deposit a percentage of the amount they have to refund in our party fund. But we are here to change dishonest politics. How would we face our conscience then?” the CM said.

FinancialExpress.com contacted the Maharshi Dayananda Public School in New Moti Nagar. An official who wished not to be named confirmed knowledge of the government circular but said that the school is in touch with the Directorate of Education on the matter. “This is not something new. We have submitted our reply to DoE regarding this. The school is yet to take any final decision on this issue. We are waiting for their reply and will hold talks with them. If they still direct us to refund, we will.” The Principal of the school was not available for comment.

However, Paramount International School, Dwarka, Sector 23, denied having received any such information from the DoE and dubbed the entire matter as ‘fake information’. “We have not received any information from the Department of Education yet. If we get any circular from the DoE, it will be implemented. As of now, there is no news of this, as such,” said Meenakshi, an official at the school.

