Reliance Foundation launches Edtech Accelerator to support learning of low-income group children

Reliance Foundation and UBS Optimus Foundation have launched Edtech Accelerator to support foundational learning of children at-home, as per an official statement. According to it, the programme is designed and to be implemented by Central Square Foundation, British Asian Trust as Fund Manager and the US Government, through the US Agency for International Development (USAID) to support the fund design and management.

The Accelerator aims to fund eight edtech solutions from both non-profit and private organisations. As a part of the partnership, grant funding and mentoring support will be available in year one, and grants to further scale up this work will be available in year two. Applications are open for the edtech Accelerator, the statement added.

Furthermore, the programme aims to support edtech solutions that are seeking to provide access to affordable and quality learning solutions for low-income segments. “It will also help organisations innovate to address challenges, and build evidence on learning outcomes, benchmarks and cost effectiveness, thereby supporting the education ecosystem to improve access to quality education at scale,” it said.

As per the official statement, the edtech Accelerator application process will continue till January 8, 2023.

