Reliance Foundation announces over 5,000 scholarships for UG PG students

Reliance Foundation has announced to award up to 5,000 merit-cum-means undergraduate scholarships of up to Rs. 2 lakh and up to 100 merit-based postgraduate scholarships of up to Rs. 6 lakh, for the academic year 2023. The announcement has been made on the occasion of the 90th birth anniversary of Dhirubhai Ambani, founder, chairman, Reliance Industries Limited. A total of 50,000 scholarships will be awarded under the commitment over the next 10 years, an official release said. The last date to apply for the scholarships is February 14, 2023.

“On the occasion of the 90th birth anniversary of Dhirubhai Ambani, we have announced our commitment to support 50,000 scholarships, over the next 10 years. Mukesh (Ambani) and I continue to believe that with the right support, this generation can contribute to the next chapter of India’s growth story, through knowledge, innovation and leadership,” Nita Ambani, founder, chairperson, Reliance Foundation, said.

According to an official release, students with a household income of under Rs 15 lakh who are enrolled in first year of their undergraduate studies pursuing any subject stream of their choice can apply for the Reliance Foundation Undergraduate Scholarships. The programme encourages applications by girls and specially-abled students. In addition to the scholarship grant, the UG scholarships will also provide applicants an opportunity to be part of an alumni network and an enabling support system, the release said.

Furthermore, Reliance Foundation Postgraduate Scholarships aim to enable and propel up to 100 talented postgraduate students. Students pursuing education in the fields of Computer Science, Artificial Intelligence, Mathematics and Computing, Electrical and/or Electronics Engineering, Chemical Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, Renewable and New Energy, Material Science and Engineering and Life Sciences will be selected on the basis of merit. Students enrolled in the first year of their postgraduate studies can apply. In addition to providing a grant, the Reliance Foundation Postgraduate Scholarships aim to provide a holistic development programme, consisting of expert interactions, industry exposure and volunteering opportunities.