Regulations to control coaching institutes to be imposed by Bihar Goverment, find details here

The Bihar Govt plans on introducing regulations to control the Coaching centres for Schools, Colleges and Competitive Exams that are looming across the state. As per media reports, the Bihar Education Department has prepared the Bihar Coaching Institute (Control and Regulation) Rules 2022 by which the state government plans on controlling and regulating the Centers and Coaching Institutes that are located in the state.

As part of the new law, it will be mandatory for all coaching centres that are operating in the state to register themselves with the State Government. Other than this, just like how colleges and schools, coaching centres too will now have to provide facilities to students as per the standards prescribed, which includes developing the necessary infrastructure for teaching students apart from having a team of teachers and tutors for teaching the students. Other than this, the law proposed by the state government will also require the coaching institutes to share the fee structure for different programmes and courses with the state government.

The Education Department has put forth an implementation plan wherein the coaching institutes will have 30 days’ time for the law to come into force for completing the registration process. In order to register, the institutes will have to pay Rs 5000 during the time of registration and Rs 3000 for renewal after every 3 years.

The coaching institutes running without registration would be a Criminal offence. It has taken nearly a decade for the state government to implement the Act which was drafted in 2010. As per the regulations, the centres with no registration with the state or renewal will be treated as a criminal offence and the violation will attract Rs 25,000 for the first offence, while the second offence would attract Rs 1 lakh and in multiple violations, the coaching centre registration could also get cancelled.