Registration of admission in engineering in Tamil Nadu from May; know full details here

The engineering admission in Tamil Nadu is all set to begin in May this year. Students of Class 12, who are waiting for their exam results may apply for Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions (TNEA) 2018 from May 3.

Recently, state school education Minister KA Sengottaiyan pointed out tat results for class 10 and class 12 will be out on time. Announcement of results will not be delayed, information for which would be received by students through SMS , the ninister was quoted as saying by the PTI. Results will be announced at tnresults.nic.in.

“Applications can be registered for admission to first year B. E./B. Tech. Degree Courses to the University Departments/Constituent Colleges of Anna University, Government and Government Aided Engineering Colleges, Annamalai University and for the seats surrendered by the Self – Financing Engineering Colleges”, official update read.

The last date for online registration for TNEA 2018 is May 30. The counselling will start from first week of July this year.

In the meantime, results of VITEEE have also been announced. Counselling is all set to start on May 9 in Chennai, Vellore, Amaravati and Bhopal . The Counselling for next phase will be on May 14from 20001 rank holder onwards. Only the counselling for VIT Bhopal campus will be held on May 19-20.

Earlier, the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) issued notifications for direct recruitment to the post of Civil Judge in the Tamil Nadu State Judicial Service on the official website tnpsc.gov.in. The application process has already started from April 9. The last date for submission of applications is May 7.

The application has been invited for as many as 320 positions. The preliminary exam will be conducted on June 9. Those who qualify will are needed to appear for mains exams which is scheduled to be held in August . Selected candidates will have to undergo training for at least 12 months.