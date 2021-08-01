Registration deadline extended for ISC, ICSE improvement exams; here’s how you can apply

The last date to apply for these exams was August 1 earlier but now the date has been extended till August 4 (Representative image: IE)

The Council for Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) had recently announced ICSE (class 10) and ISC (class 12) examination results. A total number of 99.98 per cent passed class 10 and some 99.76 per cent passed class 12 with flying colors. Those who are, however, dissatisfied with the exam results or those who couldn’t pass the exam, here is something that you can do.

Students, who are not satisfied with the marks awarded to them through the newly introduced alternative marking scheme, can appear for improvement exams. The reexam will be conducted from August 16 onwards. The last date to apply for these exams was August 1 earlier but now the date has been extended till August 4. Candidates who want to apply for the exam can visit cisce.org and get themselves registered.

Compartment examinations will also be conducted by the board for students who have not been given a pass certificate but have managed to pass in English and three other subjects in class 10 and English and two other subjects in class 12.

Students can also request for transfer of centres for such exams. A request could be forwarded to the council through the CAREERS portal. The requests for transfer of centres will be activated only after the candidates have registered themselves for these exams. Those who have sent a dispute resolution can also register for the improvement exams if they want.