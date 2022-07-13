Registration date for Karnataka 1st PUC 2022 extended – check details here

In a great relief to lakhs of students waiting for Class 10 CBSE and ICSE Board Results 2022, Karnataka’s Department of Pre-University Education, has announced the extension of Karnataka 1st PUC 2022 registration date till July 30, 2022.

The decision has helped these students get extra time to register for Karnataka 1st PUC Admission 2022. The state government’s decision to extend the date was announced by State Education Minister BC Nagesh. Sharing a message on Twitter, he said,” CBSE and ICSE Class 10th Result yet to be published. Due to the request of students and parents, the date for the first PUC class registration has been extended.”

The minister also shared a message saying that the state government will not charge any late fee on students who wish to register for Karnataka 1st PUC Result 2022 on or before July 30, 2022. Students will, however, be charged with a later fee from August 6, 2022 to August 12, 2022.

In the meantime, lakhs of students continue to wait for the CBSE and ICSE Board Results 2022. While there were rumours recently about class 10th CBSE and ICSE result dates, none of the two boards have confirmed the same as yet.

However, according to jagranjosh.com, a source close to CISCE had revealed that results may be out next week. The website further pointed out that, as per a CBSE source, the results might end in July. Students are advised to keep track on the official website for the latest updates on their results.

Last month, the department released the 2nd Karnataka PUC results. According to it, out of nearly 6,83,563 students who appeared for the exam, a total of 4,22,966 students passed. The overall pass percentage was 61.88%. This was a drop from 2021, when 100% of students had passed the exam.